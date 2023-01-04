Twelve months of events and happenings in our community

These were the ‘days of our lives.’

2022 was full of accomplishments and setbacks. Antelope County was not immune to the severe drought which gripped much of Nebraska. These and other events made up a year which will long be remembered. Here’s a look back at the past 12 months.

January

More than 80 students from PJCC, EPS, and their dates attended the Pope John Winter Formal. This event was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin.

State-of-the-art fiber optic internet service is coming to Elgin and Oakdale. Stealth Broadband was one of 60 businesses to be awarded grants to develop a fiber-optic service to rural areas underserved.