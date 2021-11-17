Turnout high for Veterans Day program at EPS

Many of Elgin’s war veterans joined other veterans across the country attending Veterans Day observances.

There was nary an empty seat at Elgin High School Thursday morning when the clock struck 11 a.m., the start of the program. Following our nation’s flag, those veterans choosing to participate marched in step down the aisle as spouses, family members, friends and students looked on with hands across their hearts.

Veterans were given a standing ovation in recognition of their devotion and service to our country, by those in the audience. Turn to this week’s Elgin Review to read the complete story.