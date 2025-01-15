Travis Dozler, 33

A Requiem Mass for Travis George Dozler, age 33, of Neligh will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2025 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, Nebraska. There will be a Rosary before Mass at 10:30 am. Fr. Michael Sellner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:30 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Travis passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025 as a result of a sudden semi-truck accident near Mound City, Missouri. Travis leaves behind his expectant wife and four children under the age of eight. Donations to help his family can be made to an account set up at the Bank of Elgin.

Travis was born in Neligh, Nebraska on February 24, 1991 to Joseph Dozler and Kelli Wilkinson. He grew up in the Oakdale and Elgin areas with his brother Tanner. The boys partnered up for many hunting and fishing adventures that continued into their adult lives. He met Kaitlyn Klabenes in July, 2014 and they were married on May 28, 2016. During the years following, they had four children together. Jesse, William, Rebecca, and Aaron became the true loves of his life. Travis’ new little partners shared his love for animals and the outdoors. Each one has special memories with their dad; Jesse fishing at their secret spot, William playing hide and seek with glow sticks, Rebecca playing board games, and Aaron riding on the lawn mower.

Along with his family and friends, Travis’ other loves were fishing, target practice, hunting, grilling, and watching the Huskers.

Travis’ life had a profound impact on his family and friends. He was quick to smile and he would laugh with his whole belly. He was only a phone call away for anyone who needed him. Someone so fun and so kind will be so terribly missed.

“We love you sweetheart. God wanted you before we were ready. We pray for you and think of you every day, until God calls us home” – Your Wife

Travis is survived by his wife Kaitlyn (Klabenes) Dozler of Neligh; their children, Jesse, William, Rebecca, Aaron, and Charles; his parents, Joseph (Carol) Dozler of Elgin, NE; Kelli (Matt) Wilkinson of Oakdale, NE; siblings, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Dozler of Elgin, NE; Katie (Caleb) Miller of Randolph, NE; Mykil (Brianna) Copeland of Omaha, AR; Truman (Ashley) Copeland of Harrison, AR; grandparents, Pat (John) Hruby of Elgin, NE; Howard Barnes of Harrison, AR; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Marilyn Sands, Gerald Dean Dozler, Cathie Barnes, and Thomas McDermott.