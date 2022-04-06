Track Season begin in Stanton

STANTON — The beginning.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s Wolfpack track teams started the season last week, competing at the Stanton Invite.

Facing competition which had already competed in one or two meets leading up to the March 29 track meet, the Wolfpack set one new record during the competition. The Wolfpack foursome of Corbin Kinney, Camryn Pelster, Jack Wemhoff and Colton Wright circled the 400-meter oval track in a time of 47.07 seconds to establish a new Wolfpack record. The relay team finished seventh in the event.

Other relay teams competing for the Wolfpack that day were (boys 1600) Nick Anderson, Kinney, Myles Kittelson and Wemhoff; and (3200) Anderson, Taylor Beckman, Dylon Lueking and Gage Thiessen.

Girls relay team members last week were (400) Ashlynne Charf, Taylynne Charf, Kate Furstenau and Skyler Meis; (1600) Ashlynne Charf, Meis, Elise Ruterbories and Kaitey Schumacher; and (3200) Sharon Bartak, Baylee Busteed, Maddie Kolm and Schumacher.

The Wolfpack’s best performance was turned in by sophomore Myles Kittelson. A sophomore, he finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.56 seconds. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.