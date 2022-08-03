Town Hall meeting is first step in LB840

After being approached a couple of times in recent months by individuals seeking assistance to help kickstart a new business on Elgin’s main street, Elgin City Council members are hopeful they have found a way to ensure that such help will be available in the future known as LB840 or the Local Option Municipal Development Act.

LB840 is based on the premise that voters of a municipality can choose to spend their own tax dollars in a manner they find best suited to meet their own local and development needs.

As simple as this all sounds, implementing it will involve some work.

To learn more about the program, community members are encouraged to attend an upcoming town hall meeting that will be held on August 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, explaining the program and the committed process involved in implementation. To read the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.