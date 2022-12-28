Town & Country Veterinary Clinic adds new veterinarian

Town & Country Veterinary Clinic continues to meet the needs animal owners whether they be large herds of livestock or small animals. Recently joining the clinic as a veterinarian was Mara Seifer-Thiessen. A graduate of the Nebraska/Iowa State veterinary program, she’s spent the last four years working at a clinic in Norfolk working with small animals.

Having been looking for an opportunity to work in a smaller community, she saw when Town & Country began looking to add a new veterinarian to join the current staff of Drs. Jeremy Young and Lance Dahlquist.

Noting how she likes to work with people to care for their animals, she said, “It’s as a great opportunity to get back to a smaller community.” Also, she said she wanted to be part of a business known for giving back to the community.

Mrs. Thiessen will be working at different times with the large clientele which is served at three locations — Elgin, Albion and St. Edward.