Times announced for Memorial Day programs

On Monday, May 29, Memorial Day will be observed with formal programs at three area cemeteries.

According to Legion Commander Gary Hoefer, formal observance of Memorial Day will begin with a service at St. Patrick’s at rural St. John’s at 9 a.m.

Following the pro-gram, Legion members will then head to Park Center Cemetery for a 10 a.m. service. Then, one hour later at 11 a.m., a program will be held at West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface cemeteries.

Guest speaker at Park will be Rev. Kate West of Park Congregational U.C.C. Church.

At Elgin, scheduled to give the Memorial Day Address will be Fr. John Norman of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

At both Park and Elgin cemeteries, patriotic music will be performed by members of the Elgin Public School band directed by Eric Heithoff.

Color guard participating should report to the Post at 8 a.m.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 229 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 5816 will be hosting a lunch at the KC Hall following Memorial Day services.

Everyone is welcome to attend both the services and the lunch. The lunch is free of charge.

Anyone who wishes to bring food items to the lunch is welcome to do so.