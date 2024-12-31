Tickets on sale for ‘Evening with Friends’ gala

“A Night to Sparkle” is the theme for the 2025 Evening With Friends gala.

Once again the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall will host the event. This year marks the 25th year for the event.

It will be held on Sunday evening, January 26.

Social hour and auction viewing will begin at 5 p.m. that night with dinner to follow at 6:15 p.m. There will be both a silent and live auction held following the dinner.

Tickets are now on sale. Cost of the tickets are $100 per person (need not be present to win) and can be purchased by contacting any member of the Committee for The Continuation of Pope John.

One-half of each ticket ($50) is tax deductible.

This event is held annually as part of a fundraiser to support education offered at Pope John Central Catholic school here in Elgin.