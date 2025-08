The Elgin Community Club’s annual ‘End of Summer’ Steak Fry will be held Friday evening, August 8.

The event will be held at Elgin City Park. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with steaks to be served beginning at 7 p.m. Open to adults and kids, the cost of the rib eye meal is the same as last year, $40 per person.

Tickets are on sale at Dean’s Market, Bank of Elgin and The Elgin Review. See the ad in this week’s paper.