Tickets are still on sale for Petersburg Christmas party

The Petersburg Community Club is again hosting its annual Christmas Party on Monday, December 15.

‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ will be the theme for this year’s celebration.

The doors open with a cash bar at 6 p.m. with a Smoked Pork Chop dinner to begin at 7 p.m.

The entertainment begins at 8 p.m. with comedy/improv and music performed by Matt Geiler, a rock impressionist and comedian.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased no later than December 8. They can be purchased at Cedar Rapids State Bank and Great Plains State Bank, or from Mark and Chris Grundmayer. For more information, see the ad in this week’s Elgin Review newspaper.