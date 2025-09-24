Three sentenced during Antelope County Court last week

A 27-year-old Albion man will spend 7 days in jail after being sentenced by the Honorable Donna Taylor in Antelope County Court, Sept. 19.

Blake R. Baldwin was remanded to the custody of the Antelope County Sheriff. A work release was under consideration by Sheriff Bob Moore.

Additionally, Baldwin agreed to have his bond exonerated and applied to $1,281.65 in restitution plus $50 court costs.

The Albion man accepted a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of assault-bodily injury/mutual consent, a Class II misdemeanor. Per the agreement, the state will not file additional charges stemming from the incident.

*****

Laraine G. Red Tomahawk, 25, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 73 days in jail after Taylor pronounced sentencing for one count of commit child abuse negligently/no injury, a Class I misdemeanor.

Red Tomahawk received credit for 74 days served, with the additional day of credit to be applied to cover court costs.

*****

Amanda M. Gouge, 35, of Elgin, appeared for arraignment on one count of no proof of insurance, a Class II misdemeanor; one count of no operator’s license/non-waiverable, a Class III misdemeanor; and one count of operate or park unregistered vehicle, a Class III misdemeanor.

Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith dismissed the third count, with prejudice.

Gouge entered guilty pleas to the first two counts. On the first charge, she was sentenced to a $100 fine. Taylor also ordered the defendant to pay a $75 fine on count two. Court costs, in the amount of $50, were also ordered.

Taylor told Gouge $100 was due that day, with the balance payable by Oct. 22, or she must appear in court to explain why fines haven’t been paid.

Other cases

A continuance was requested in a case involving a 34-year-old Texas resident charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle/avoid arrest-fl, a Class IV felony.

Public Defender Patrick Carney made the request for Michael S. Boughton of Krum, Texas. The Honorable Donna Taylor granted the motion. Boughton is scheduled to appear Oct. 1 for further arraignment.

*****

Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith dismissed charges against Mandy L. Morrison, 37, of Neligh. Morrison was originally charged with one count of disturbing the peace, a Class III misdemeanor, and one count of violate open burning ban, a Class IV misdemeanor. All costs were waved.

*****

Carney, representing Denise A. Blevins, 63, of Norfolk motioned for a continuance, due to medical issues with the defendant’s mother. Smith did not object, and Taylor granted Carney’s request.

Blevins will appear Oct. 22 for a preliminary hearing. She faces one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.

