Three inducted into National Honor Society

Lynell Morgan
New inductees are (l-r): Eliza Borer, Olivia Klein and Kaitey Schumacher.

The Pope John Central Catholic chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted three new members on January 10 during an all school mass. New members are sophomores Eliza Borer, Olivia Klein and Kaitey Schumacher. NHS was founded in 1919 with a purpose of creating enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate the desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools.  Students at Pope John must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above to be a part of the chapter.

Pope John National Honor Society members shown with Father Joseph Sund are (front row, l-r): Eliza Borer, Olivia Klein, Kaitey Schumacher and Taylynne Charf. Back row: Emma Lea Ruterbories, Skyler Meis,
Ashlynne Charf, Elisa Ruterbories and Linus Borer. Photos submitted