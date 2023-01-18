Three inducted into National Honor Society

The Pope John Central Catholic chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted three new members on January 10 during an all school mass. New members are sophomores Eliza Borer, Olivia Klein and Kaitey Schumacher. NHS was founded in 1919 with a purpose of creating enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate the desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools. Students at Pope John must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above to be a part of the chapter.