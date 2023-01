NELIGH — Top tier talent squared off against Wolfpack wrestlers Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite. And, like they have all season, Elgin Public-Pope John held their own.

Five Wolfpack wrestlers saw action Saturday and three found their way to the medal stand at the conclusion of the tournament.

The Wolfpack’s two top wrestlers – Carter Beckman and Samuel Hemenway – wrestled their way into the championship round. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.