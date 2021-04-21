Those lending a hand with flagpole project

Approximately 65 new flags will be flying at the West Cedar Valley and St. Boniface cemeteries in honor of deceased veterans beginning this Memorial Day. Workers participating Saturday morning in the flag pole project at the cemeteries were (pictured l-r: Bob Moser, Kevin Dinslage, Mark Tharnish, John Stuhr, Bill Eischeid, Rick Schuchardt, Ray Payne, Paul Schrage, Lee Kluthe, Keith Heithoff, Bruce Clark, Gary Hoefer, Ron Beckman, Max Bowman, Joe Seier and Ron Bode. Also working that morning but not pictured: Fred Capler. E-R photo/LMorg