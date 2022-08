The Wolfpack dance team are gearing up for their first performance of the season, at halftime of the EPPJ v. Osmond football game (homecoming). Members of the dance team are (l-r): Kayton Zwingman, Brenna Martinsen, Kaitey Schumacher, Ashlynne Charf, Eliza Borer, Taylynne Charf, Maddie Kolm and Olivia Klein.