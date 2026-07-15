Annual ‘Summer Steak Fry’ date announced

An event steeped in tradition will again be held. The Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting the ‘Annual Steak Fry’. This year’s event will be held on Friday night, August 7. Tickets will soon be on sale.

According to information provided by Alan Reicks, the location for the steak fry will be the courtyard adjacent to the Elgin Knights of Columbus building. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with steaks to be served at 7 p.m.

Big A will be available for child care during the evening, manned by students from PJCC.