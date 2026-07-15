Dads sweep doubleheader over Elgin Pony 14&U baseball team



Elgin’s Pony 14&U baseball team took to the field one last time this season, on Monday night, to face their dads in a softball game. The dads swept a doubleheader. Pictured are (front row, l-r): bat boy Harrison Lodge, Myles Veik, Sawyer Veik, Cecil Shavlik, Braxtyn Eisenhauer, Carter Selting and Brogan Billings. Middle row: ass’t. coach Baylee Busteed, Garrett Busteed, Cael Bottorf, Liam Pelster, Harmon Borer, James Lodge and Jacob Niewohner. Back row: Matt Pelster, coach/parent Adam Veik, Brian Selting, coach/parent Steve Busteed, Chad Billings, Steve Bottorf, Lee Shavlik, Craig Niewohner, Keith Borer, Ryan Lodge and Randy Eisenhauer.