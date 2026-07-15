EACF donation surpasses goal in fundraising campaign



With the presentation of a check from the Elgin Area Community Foundation, the Elgin Community Center has reached its fundraiser goal of $16,500. Foundation representation Anne Parks (right) is shown presenting a $2,000 check to the center’s manager Janna Schrunk (center) and her assistant Sherri Mogensen (left). At the presentation, Schrunk noted that the center – just that day – experienced a potentially appliance-ending event as their freezer quit so additional funds may be needed.