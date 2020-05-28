There will be a county fair for 4-H and FFA

Antelope County residents were assured last week that one of the most anticipated events of the year WILL be held.

Tessa Harms of the Antelope County Extension office posted on social media that the annual county fair will be held.

“I just want to reiterate, no matter the fate of our county fair because of social distancing and guidelines set forth by the Governor’s office and the health district we ensure you that there WILL be a fair for our 4-H & FFA youth!

“We want to be honest with you that it probably will look different to respect the guidelines set forth by our health district. The decisions that will be made in the near future will not be taken lightly as we want to provide the best experience for our youth and also want to make sure that we are keeping our exhibitors, families and community members safe. We are looking forward to working with the Ag Society, 4-H Council and our health district to provide the best fair experience to our youth,” she said.

Anyone having questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the Extension Office at (402) 887-5414 or email Tessa at tharms2@unl.edu.

“We will keep everyone informed as decisions are being made,” she said.