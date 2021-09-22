The Elgin Chapter of Teammates will be holding a tailgate fundraiser this Friday evening, Sept. 24, prior to the Wolfpack vs. Central Valley football game.
Pork burgers along with chips will be served at Elgin Field starting at 5:30 p.m. and continue til 7 p.m. when the football game begins.
See ya there!
Teammates tailgate even is Friday night
