TeamMates’ Lucky Duck Fundraiser

Need not be present to win. 1 duck for $3, 4 ducks for $10 and 10 ducks for $20.

Winging it. Elgin’s Hadley Haddix is just one of a number of people who is participating in the Elgin TeamMates’ Lucky Duck Toss. The winner (to be drawn following the February 8th Summerland boys basketball game) will go home with a Traeger® Flatrock flat top grill. Here, Hadley winds one up, cheering it on to land in the kiddie pool at center court. Funds from the toss will go towards TeamMates’ mentee scholarships.