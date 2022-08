ELGIN — Winning 21 matches in her first season as Wolfpack volleyball coach, Liz Selting returns a talented lineup eager to make a postseason march to the state tournament.

One year ago the Wolfpack reached the zenith of their season by winning the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament in October. Then, when the postseason arrived, the team’s season came to an abrupt end against Lindsay/Holy Family in the first round of sub-district. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.