Swimming pool to open Memorial Day Or when the paint drys

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin City Council set the date for the opening of the city swimming pool for the summer season.

The pool, one of the newest in Northeast Nebraska, will open on Memorial Day, May 30, at 1 p.m. That date is a target date because the sidewalls of the pool need to be repainted, according to Mayor Mike Schmitt. Conferring with Donnie Poulsen, the painting must be done and allowed to dry for several days before the pool can be filled with water and several more days to warm the water and add chemicals before it can be opened to the public.

And, just weeks ago being concerned about having enough lifeguards, the council approved the hiring of Jarek Erickson as a new lifeguard. In addition, the council approved letting Pool Co-Manager Sue Vanis talk to two other individuals who have shown interest in assisting with managerial duties. Currently, Vanis and Karin Kinney will serve as co-managers this season.

On a matter which was first discussed in March, the council heard from members of the Elgin Ko-ed Group (EKG) about blowing sand and dirt from the area where the annual Bull-A-Rama is held.