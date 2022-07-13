SWAT wins two, drops two at Class C State Softball Tournament

The SWAT softball team competed Friday and Saturday at the Class C State Softball Tournament in Hastings.

The team, with five players from Elgin, opened play Friday afternoon with a 12 to 2 victory over Wayne.

Next up was a matchup against David City. In a hard fought game, SWAT came up one run short, falling 3 to 2.

Playing their third game Friday night, SWAT rebounded with a 16 to 7 victory over Crete.

They entered Saturday with a 2-1 record in the tournament. Next up was West Point who doubled the score on SWAT, winning 6 to 3. The loss ended SWAT’s run in the tournament, finishing with a 2-2 record.

Members of the team were Brooke Kinney, Camry Kittelson, Tesla Ickler, Elizabeth Moser, Julianna McNally, Hannah Darnall, Hadi Heckert, Kenzi Doerr, Morgan Nincehelser, Braelyn Martinsen and Cadence Maertins. Coaches were Jill McNally and Dennis Murray.