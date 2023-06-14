Students find success at Nebraska Junior High Rodeo

By Sherry Tetschner

Nebraska Junior High Rodeo Finals were held on May 18 & 19 in Broken Bow with approximately 100 5th-8th graders from across the state competing.

Wheeler Central students competing in this event were: Garett Renner, 7th grade, participating in the breakaway, team roping, chute dogging and goat tying; Parker Freouf, 8th grade, participating in team roping, chute dogging and breakaway; Hayes Pokorny 7th grade, participating in chute dogging and bull riding and Hadley Pokorny, 7th grade, participating in barrels, goat tying, and breakaway.

Hayes Pokorny will represent Nebraska in ‘Bull Riding,’ at Jr High National Rodeo Finals in Perry, Georgia June 18-24. Hayes is the son of Dean and Tara Pokorny of Bartlett.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.

Hayes and Hadley Pokorny of Bartlett and Garett Renner and Parker Freouf of Ericson had a successful weekend participating at the Nebraska Junior High Rodeo Finals in Broken Bow last month. Photos submitted.