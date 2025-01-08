Students earn NSAA Academic All-State honors

Excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities is the goal of every high school student.

Students from Elgin Public and Pope John Central Catholic high schools were recognized for just that with the announcement of the Fall 2024 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards earlier this week.

Four students from EPS were so honored for their achievement inside and outside the classroom. They were:

• Football — Taylor Beckman and Jarek Erickson

• Volleyball — Sara Bode

• Girls Cross Country — Emma Kinney

Five high school students from Pope John were selected for the prestigious award. They were:

• Volleyball — Kaitey Schumacher

• Play Production — Camry Kittelson and Olivia Klein

• Girls Cross Country — Jovie Borer

• Boys Cross Country — Matthew Kerkman