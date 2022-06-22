Borer inducted Saturday into NEMHCA Hall of Fame

A 1974 graduate of PJCC, Steve Borer (l) is congratulated upon taking his place among the greats in the Eight Man Hall of Fame sponsored by NEMHCA.

Elgin native Steve Borer was inducted Saturday night into the Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

For nearly 20 years, Borer served as head coach for the Brady Eagles where he garnered a 76-68 record and made two state football playoff appearances. During that time he was elected as an NEMFCA officer and was honored as an assistant coach for the West All-Stars in 1998. He and assistant coach Doug Pearson’s literary efforts truly left his most indelible mark on the game.  For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.