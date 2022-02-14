State berth eludes Smidt

NEBRASKA CITY — Seasons sometimes end short of one’s goals.

That’s what happened to Wolfpack girls wrestler Isabella Smidt at the NSAA District A-1 Tournament held at Nebraska City High School. The tournament had teams from all classes competing against one another. All three of Smidt’s opponents were from Class A schools.

In position to earn a berth at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament after an opening round victory, the junior dropped both of her matches Saturday to end her season.

Competing Friday in the opening round, Smidt pinned Kylieena McCartney of Millard South in 1:12.

In the semifinals Saturday morning, Smidt took Lauren Sash to the third period before being pinned with less than a minute to go in the match. Then, in the consolation semifinals, Smidt was pinned to end her season.

The two losses Saturday dropped Smidt’s season record to 10-12.

NSAA Girls District 1 Results for Elgin Public Pope John Girls

165 — Quarterfinal – Isabella Smidt (Elgin Public Pope John) 10-12 won by fall over Kylieena McCartney (Millard South Girls) 7-12 (Fall 1:12); Semifinal – Lauren Sash (Millard West) 16-7 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 5:17); Consolation semifinal – Tierney White (Millard West) 8-21 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 2:24).