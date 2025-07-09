Starman opens Balanced Fitness

Elgin has long prided itself on having access to the best in medical care just minutes, not miles away.

That tradition continues with the newest addition in care, Balanced Fitness, located at Workout World.

Nicole Starman is the owner of the newest business along Highway 14 here in Elgin. With 11 years of Outpatient Physical Therapy experience, she will offer:

• Guidance in postpartum fitness

• Increased mobility and strength throughout the day

• Assistance for patients who notice a difference between the left and right side of their body with their daily activities

• Care for treating any weaknesses in a child’s daily activities or sports

“My passion is helping people to feel better and live better. Teaching people the correct movements and positions while they exercise to benefit their body is my goal. Sometimes it is a slight change in your sitting/standing/sleeping position that can help the most. We shouldn’t have to navigate life with the pain or compensations while we age and our bodies change.”

Offering care for ages fifth grade and older, Mrs. Starman said that, with the help of Postural Restoration™ and traditional exercises, she can treat problematic areas as one unit assessing patterns and positioning, then she can create a plan to work towards one’s specific goals to achieve balanced fitness.

