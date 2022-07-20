St. Boniface class celebrates 55th reunion

This year the number ’55’ has special meaning as the St. Boniface High School Class of 1967 recently held a class reunion. Attending were (front row, l-r): Diane (Schmidt) Kluthe (honorary member), Rita (Schmitt) Luettel, Ann (Dinslage) Mower, Jeaneen (Benda) Welniak, Jeanne (Ridder) Knievel and Carol (Totten) Eischeid. Back row: Jim Josten, Glen Schindler, Rick Penne, Steve Koinzan, Gary Schrage and Bruce Dinslage. A game of Reunion Jeopardy! revealed somewhat faulty memories. Photo and cutline submitted by Gary Schrage.