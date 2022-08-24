St. Boniface awarded $2500 grant from GPC

St. Boniface School received $2500 from Great Plains Communications (GPC) to increase the variety of learning centers and materials available to early learning in our preschool program. Principal Lisa Schumacher said centers allow young children to learn in the most meaningful way, through hands-on play experiences. These new learning centers promote a better understanding of the world for early learners. “Our hope is that these centers provide St. Boniface early learners social and emotional development, health and physical development, language and literacy development, and provides for a variety of approaches to learning,” she said.