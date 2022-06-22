Special Ed Meeting Proceedings- Wheeler Central

SPECIAL EDUCATION

for Non-Public

Schools Meeting

June 7, 2022

The Wheeler Central District Special Education for Non- Public Schools Meeting was held June 7, 2022. Rodney Olson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. Others present: Andrea Pelster.

No other members of the public or community were present to discuss concerns regarding the Special Education Program at Wheeler Central Schools.

Olson adjourned the meeting at 7:15 p.m. with no changes being made to the Special Education Program at Wheeler Central School.

PUBLISH: June 22, 2022

