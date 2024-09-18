Spartans swept in EPPJ home opener

ELGIN — Playing their first home match of the season, the Wolfpack volleyball team didn’t disappoint their fans as they swept Boyd County 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19. Senior Night combined with Homecoming Week to create a festive night where, for most of the game, EPPJ could do no wrong.

Unable to put up a block against EPPJ’s talented hitters, the Wolfpack collected 40 kills in 74 swings.

Senior standout Chloe Henn posted 16 kills in 18 swings with no errors, teammates Kayton Zwingman and Braelyn Martinsen each had six kills, Sara Bode added four.