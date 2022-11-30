Residents reminded about snow removal

The first major snowfall of the season came early Tuesday morning as several inches of snow fell. Schools were closed as a result.

Elgin residents are reminded that following a snowfall of two or more inches, all vehicles must be removed from city streets to allow for snow removal.

Also, residential sidewalks need to be cleaned within 24 hours after the end of the storm.

Sidewalks in the business district need to be cleaned within five hours after the end of the storm unless the snow falls during the night, in which case they need to be cleaned by noon the following day. Violators will be cited.