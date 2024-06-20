Smith staff to hold meetings in Neligh, Bartlett

Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a member of his staff later this month at separate events in Neligh and Bartlett.

A staff outreach event is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith will provide a staff member on June 25 at the Antelope County Courthouse

501 Main Street, Neligh

from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CDT

Then, on June 26, staff will be at the Wheeler County Courthouse

301 3rd Street in Bartlett from

8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CDT.