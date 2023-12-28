Smidt Takes Fourth At Summerland Girls Invite

SUMMERLAND — Freshman Dannyka Smidt again found her way to the medal stand at the conclusion of a wrestling tournament.

On Monday, December 18, she competed at the Summerland Bobcats Girls Invite.

Five times she took to the mat and three times exited with pins.

She finished fourth in the 170-pound weight class, continuing her streak of medal-winning tournaments.

Her season record is now 10-7.

Individual results were:

170 — Champ. Round 1 – Dannyka Smidt (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Kyah Bruhn (Summerland Girls) 1-10 (Fall 1:16); Quarterfinal – Smidt won by fall over Brooke Carey (West Holt Girls) 9-8 (Fall 1:13); Semifinal – Belle Brodersen (Boone Central Girls) 9-1 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 3:58); Cons. Semi – Smidt won by fall over Taylor Pavlik (Niobrara-Verdigre Girls) 7-4 (Fall 4:49); 3rd Place Match – Sierra Kluthe (Ord Girls) 9-3 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 0:54)