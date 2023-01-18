Smidt takes fourth at Ord Invitational

ORD — The Wolfpack’s lone female wrestler medaled Thursday at the Ord Wrestling Invite.

Senior Isabella Smidt, competing in the 190-pound weight class, placed fourth at the meet. It marked her first action since the Christmas break.

On the day, Smidt (7-5) posted three victories, all by pin. Her fastest pin came in a quarterfinal match against Tatiana Guerrero of Lexington. She pinned Guerrero in 35 seconds.

Next up for Smidt will be the Neligh Girls Invite on Friday, January 20 at Neligh-Oakdale High School.

Ord match-by-match results for Smidt were:

190 pounds — Champ. Round 1 – Isabella Smidt (EPPJ) won by fall over Cheyenne Vahl (Minden) (Fall 0:40); Quarterfinal – Smidt won by fall over Tatiana Guerrero (Lexington) (Fall 0:35); Semifinal – McKenzie Furgison (Lexington) won by fall over Smidt (Fall 3:27); Cons. Semi – Smidt won by fall over Cheyenne Vahl (Minden) (Fall 0:54); 3rd Place Match – Tatiana Guerrero (Lexington) won by fall over Smidt (Fall 1:56)