Six earn D2-7 All District honors

Nine members of the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack football team collected postseason honors last week from the D2-7 District.

Coaches in the district made their selections for all-conference accolades. In addition to EPPJ, other schools in the district are North Central, Creighton, Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Ainsworth.

Six Wolfpack players were named to the all-district team.

Leading the way were four seniors – Trey Rittscher, Grady Drueke, Jarek Erickson and Landyn Veik. Also named all-district were two sophomores – Max Henn and Evin Pelster.

Earning ‘Honorable Mention’ were three Wolfpack players – senior Karson Kallhoff, junior Justice Blecher and freshman Jayvin Erickson.

These Wolfpack players played big parts in leading the team to a 6-3 record and a berth in the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

