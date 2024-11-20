Signup continues for annual turkey giveaway

There’s just a few more days left to register for the 2024 Turkey Giveaway.

Turkeys are given away each year by participating businesses in Elgin. The giveaway is sponsored by the Elgin Chamber/Community Club.

At participating businesses, names will be drawn at 4 p.m. Friday, November 22.

Businesses taking part in the event this year are:

Bank of Elgin

CVA Agronomy

CVA Grain & Feed

Coffeehouse Café

Dean’s Market

Draper Insurance Agency, Inc.

Elgin Bargain Box

Elgin Community Center

Elgin Hardware & More

Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn

Elgin Pharmacy & Gifts

Elgin Review

Insurance Mart

Jerry’s Feed Service

Hoefer Land & Cattle Co.

118 Insurance

Mikon Wood Shop

Deb Warren

Precision Repair

Hometown Station

Total Image Salon & Spa

Town & Country Veterinary Clinic

Sandhill’s Hide-A-Way

After the winners are announced, they can pick up their turkeys at Dean’s Market.