Signup continues for annual turkey giveaway

There’s just a few more days left to register for the 2024 Turkey Giveaway.
Turkeys are given away each year by participating businesses in Elgin. The giveaway is sponsored by the Elgin Chamber/Community Club.
At participating businesses, names will be drawn at 4 p.m. Friday, November 22.
Businesses taking part in the event this year are:
Bank of Elgin
CVA Agronomy
CVA Grain & Feed
Coffeehouse Café
Dean’s Market
Draper Insurance Agency, Inc.
Elgin Bargain Box
Elgin Community Center
Elgin Hardware & More
Elgin One Stop/Sleepin Inn
Elgin Pharmacy & Gifts
Elgin Review
Insurance Mart
Jerry’s Feed Service
Hoefer Land & Cattle Co.
118 Insurance
Mikon Wood Shop
Deb Warren
Precision Repair
Hometown Station
Total Image Salon & Spa
Town & Country Veterinary Clinic
Sandhill’s Hide-A-Way
After the winners are announced, they can pick up their turkeys at Dean’s Market.