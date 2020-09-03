An update to the downtown sidewalk work being done. While same barriers remain along intersections, all of them are open.
All sidewalks except for the Pine-to-Maple one on the west side (Old City Hall north to Elgin Veterans’ Medical Center) are open to foot traffic and parking stalls are also open.
. Hopefully, sidewalk work downtown will wrap up next week.
Sidewalks are now open in downtown Elgin
An update to the downtown sidewalk work being done. While same barriers remain along intersections, all of them are open.