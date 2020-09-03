Sidewalks are now open in downtown Elgin

By
Lynell Morgan
-

An update to the downtown sidewalk work being done. While same barriers remain along intersections, all of them are open.
All sidewalks except for the Pine-to-Maple one on the west side (Old City Hall north to Elgin Veterans’ Medical Center) are open to foot traffic and parking stalls are also open.
. Hopefully, sidewalk work downtown will wrap up next week.