‘Shop The North Pole’ starts Friday

Anticipation is building for the 2024 ‘Shop The North Pole’ extravaganza to be held this weekend in Elgin.

Spread out over two days (November 15 and 16), at locations around Elgin, the event is again expecting people far and wide looking to purchase item from an assortment of vendors.

Planning to be in Elgin for the event are:

• Bella Tu Soaps & Apothecary

• Burlap & Bows

• Color Street

• Constance Crochet

• CryoCreations

• Damme Good Honey

• Denim to Diamonds Beauty

• doTerra

• Esto Lux Candles

• Gel Moment

• Jbloom Jewelry & Permanent Jewelry

• Midplains Produce

• Mikon Woodshop (Old Hotel downtown – Saturday only)

• N-Joye

• Norwex

• Redding Saddlery and Tack

• Rose Grace Boutique (Saturday only)

• Spinning Sweetness

• Stampin’ Up

• T&E Creations

• Tastefully Simple

• The Craft Shop

• TK Creations (Friday only)

• Triple B at South 23

• Way Out West Bake Sale (Saturday only)

• Woodshed Vittles

Friday activities will get underway at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall and the Elgin Community Center, starting at 5 p.m. and going til 8 p.m. There will be Christmas Mini Sessions by Kelly Reigle Photography. Also, chili or hamburger vegetable soup/Ham & cheese sandwich/cookie & drink meal at the center.

On tap for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and going to 3 p.m., is a cocoa bar at the KC Hall; coffee & rolls at the community center.