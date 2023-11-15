‘Shop the North Pole’ is Friday & Saturday

A sure sign the holiday season is upon – the annual ‘Shop the North Pole’ event featuring vendors is almost here.

The event will be held this Friday and Saturday, November 17-18. The event gets underway Friday evening (5 p.m.) and then starts again on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Vendors will be at several locations this year, according to Kimberly Young. She said they will be at the KC Hall, Elgin Community Center, K&S Collective and Mike Dvorak’s Mikon Woodshop will be at the hotel next to K&S.

For a list of vendors, see this week’s Elgin Review.