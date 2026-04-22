Sharon R. Derner, 81

Memorial Service for Sharon R. Derner age 81 of Bartlett, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at Bartlett Church of Faith with Pastor Mark Hoffman, officiating.

Burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 27, 2026 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlett Church of Faith.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sharon passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorial.com

Memorials are suggested to Wheeler County Historical Society Wheeler County Foundation.

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Sharon Rose Mignery was born on May 2, 1944 at Elgin, Nebraska, to Erwin (Pete) and Edna Mignery. She joined a brother, David and a sister, Marilyn. Sharon attended District 5 grade school and then Wheeler County High School, where she stayed in the girls dormitory. She graduated in 1962.

After graduation, she worked at G-L-W extension office until her marriage to Dennis Derner in June of 1964. Three sons joined the family, Justin, Levi and Seth.

Sharon started driving school bus for Koinzan Bus Service in January 1979 and drove routes and activities for Wheeler Central until 2018, thirty nine years. She enjoyed her time spent with the students and their various activities. She and friend Karen kept busy, between bus routes, by painting many houses in the Bartlett area.

She later helped her friend, Dorothy Dexter at the Bibs and Boots for many years.

Sharon was very involved in community organizations. The Wheeler County Historical Society, Beaver Valley Women’s Club, G-L-W Extension Club, Wheeler County Ag. Society, Bartlett Garden Club, Alumni FFA, Bartlett Cemetery Assoc. and the Bartlett Methodist Church.

She would volunteer her time in helping with events and those who needed help.

She spent her entire life on the Beaver Valley and was grateful that her children could grow up as the fifth generation on the valley. She helped with the various jobs that go with living on a ranch and raising her three sons.

She also had a passion for her horses, flowers and special dog, Baxter.

Survivors are husband Dennis, married 61 years. Sons Justin and wife Tansie, children Rachel, Rebecca, Teigen and Sage; Levi and wife Angie, Chance and Shelby; Seth and wife Carrie, Rece and Beau. And grandson, Tel and Jessica, Bentleigh, River and Oakleigh. Sister, Marilyn Mignery and brother David and Janet of Bartlett. Several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was diagnosed with ILD, Chronic Interstitial Lung Disease in 2017, which is incurable.

She still enjoyed life and her family.