Scoreboard at Elgin Field to get update

Fans of Wolfpack football will, come next season, have better vision.

Meeting Wednesday night, the District #18 Board of Education took action to improve visibility of the school board by approving a motion to purchase new football scoreboard light panels

To be purchased from Fair Play, the light panels and necessary cables will cost the school district $6,700.

“They’ll be a lot easier to see,” Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said about the new LED lights.

The scoreboard lights have become an issue due to poor visibility, particularly during afternoon games which are happening more and more due to fewer officiating crews available to work Friday night games. The board approved the expenditure on a 4-0 vote (board members Luke Hinkle and Todd Heithoff were absent from the meeting).

The scoreboard was just one of a number of items related to athletic facilities.

Earlier in the meeting, Brockhaus briefed the board about problems with the gym floor located under the bleachers. He said he is seeking bids to move the bleachers away from the walls to allow for work to be done on the uneven floor boards. He said water is not the issue with the boards, but the gluing of the blares is coming up from bleachers moving back and forth when the gym is in use.

