Schrunks So Grateful

Schrunks talk about community support.

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

By: Jane Schuchardt

Special to the Elgin Review

It’s called caring. Some compassion, too. And definitely love. It’s called Elgin.

What is it about a small town? We celebrate successes and major life events. We also rally around those who have fallen upon one malady or another – car and machinery accidents, serious health concerns, property damage from natural disasters.

The surprise attack to Steven Schrunk, rural Elgin, on September 27, 2023 by a 1,600-pound Angus momma cow is a recent example.

It was a regular morning of chores for Schrunk, a daily move of 65 cow/calf pairs owned by Thiele Dairy, Clearwater, from one pasture paddock to another, a task his dad, Ellis, has done for more than a quarter century. Then, pow, without warning, he heard bellowing and she attacked from behind. Judging from the bodily damage, the strikes came not once, not twice, but multiple times.

Honestly, Schrunk doesn’t remember much of the details that day. Luckily, he was able to get on his four-wheeler, head home about a mile away, call his wife, Janna, and a neighbor to be sure the cattle gates were closed. Though he regrets not thinking to call 9-1-1, he recalled his impassioned words, “A cow got me down; I’m really messed up. I need to get to the hospital.”

With towels soaking up his bleeding face, Janna drove him to Albion. No ambulance was close, and needing immediate medical attention, Schrunk was medevacked by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. “It was a 40-minute ride, I was sitting up, so I got to see the countryside,” Schrunk quipped as he and Janna shared tears and embraces during this interview.

After two weeks and two days hospitalized, first in intensive care and then in the trauma unit, Schrunk is clear about this, “Please don’t focus on my injuries (which were substantial); tell people the community rallied around me. Thanks just isn’t enough.”

Janna kept a thorough journal each day, detailing the medical procedures to attend to back and neck injuries, a shattered jaw, and more. “I’m not sure how the word got out,” Janna said with thankful humility. Close friends asked her where they could send money to help with expenses while she kept a constant vigil by her husband’s side. Their children, Nicholas and Meghan set up an account at the Bank of Elgin for monetary help and also an account on www.caringbridge.org where she could post updates on Steven’s condition.

Though Janna doesn’t quite know what inspired her to adopt the motto “we got this,” it was the tagline for every post to CaringBridge and Facebook.

“The first three days were awful,” Janna recalled. “Twelve doctors were standing out front (of Steven’s room). It was a little overwhelming, and then I could see the fear in Steven’s eyes (upon entering the hospital room), the fear of not knowing.”

Now, three and half months out, Steven awaits complete healing of his jaw. He can’t open his mouth fully and must eat soft foods. He also engages in physical therapy multiple times a week for his neck and shoulder. Schrunk said one of his darkest moments was when he literally couldn’t breathe, and an anesthesiologist knew just what to do. Now with Steven getting clearance to drive, Janna admitted she continues to live in fear that Steven will get bumped the wrong way or succumb to another life-threatening accident.

“We will never be able to say thank you enough for the thoughts, prayers, and support,” Janna said with tears streaming down her face. Individuals contributed thousands of dollars. Community groups, such as the Elgin Bargain Box, Elgin Ko-Ed Group (EKG), Bartlett Lion’s Club, Wheeler County Farm Bureau and Lion’s Club, among others, all pitched in. One individual donor sent the strong message, definitely embraced by all, “That’s what we do here.”

Churches included Steven in prayers for healing, and dedicated fundraisers on Steven’s behalf. There were gift cards, cash, checks, Elgin Bucks, people were just overly generous, Schrunk said adding that he was truly humbled by the strong community support.

The Elgin Community Center and Elgin Homestead apartment complex, where Janna works, had caring people step up to keep the doors open while Janna stood by Steven’s side. Thiele Dairy personnel stepped up to do chores and neighbors helped Steven’s parents as needed. The medical personnel also get high marks.

Though Schrunk can’t quite smile broadly yet, due to his jaw injuries, the caring, compassion, and love he’s experienced from the Elgin and Bartlett communities make him happy. When pastures start growing again come spring, Schrunk said, if he gets medical clearance, he’ll be out there with the cattle again, though this time being far less trusting of animals that could cause serious injuries and even take a human life. About the cow who maimed him, Schrunk said, “She went home, and I don’t know her number, so I’ll probably (unknowingly) see her again come spring.”