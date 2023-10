Last Wednesday, Steven Schrunk of rural Elgin, was attacked by a cow and suffered a number of injuries. He was transported from Boone County Health Center in Albion via helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) that same day. As of Tuesday morning, he is still in ICU at UNMC (room #9878) in Omaha.

A medical fund has been set up for him and his family at the Bank of Elgin to help them with current and future expenses related to the attack.