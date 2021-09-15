School District #18 to hold budget, levy hearing tonight

With property valuations up two percent from last year, School District #18 will be asking for an increase of more than $400,000 to the general fund when they hold their budget hearing (tonight) Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The proposed 21-22 tax rate comes to $0.360066, up 16 percent from one year ago.

Last year, the tax rate was set at 0.309385.

The hearing will be in the distance learning room at Elgin High School and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.