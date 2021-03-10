School board to act on two resignations

Two teacher resignations are on the ‘action’ agenda for the District #18 Board of Education when they meet this week.

The regular March meeting of the school board will be held Wednesday, March 10 (tonight) beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school lunch room.

The board is expected to accept the resignations of instructors Kim Zwingman and Haley Guenther. Zwingman has taught special education for a number of years. Guenther will be completing her first year as Spanish teacher at the school.

On a related matter, the board is expected to accept a contract for teacher Jenna Lordemann to join the school district.

Other ‘action’ items on the agenda are:

• Approve offered teacher contracts for 2021-2022.

• Approve technology purchases for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Approve an electrician bid for the installation of new bleachers on the stage.

Board members are scheduled to discuss a number of items later in the meeting. They include:

• Superintendent’s second evaluation.

• Summer projects (fix pipes in the women’s restroom in the gym area; cement the area north of the PK building; AG/Gym and PK-1 building gutters; bigger toilets in the Kindergarten room; and emergency lights in the locker rooms.

• Locking up the football stadium.

The meeting is open to the public.