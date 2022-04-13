School board to act on resignations, hiring new teacher

Two resignations and the hiring of a new teacher are on the agenda for the District #18 Board of Education when they meet tonight (April 13).

The board will act on the resignation of Michael Becker, physical education instructor/head boys basketball coach. Becker told The Elgin Review last week he has accepted an offer to teach at Norfolk Public Schools.

The other resignation on the agenda is for longtime school district employee Allen Beckman.

Also during the meeting, the board is expected to act on the hiring of Amy Selting to fill the business/technology position currently held by Krista Kravig. Kravig, who joined District #18 in August 2021, submitted her resignation earlier this year. For the full story turn to this weeks Review.