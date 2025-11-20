School board approves Miller as new K-12 counselor

A new K-12 guidance counselor for Elgin Public Schools has been hired for the 2026/27 school year.

Meeting Wednesday night, the District #18 Board of Education voted 5-0 (board member Luke Hinkle was absent) to approve the hiring of Katlyn Miller to fill the position which will come open at the end of the current school year with the resignation of Sonia Rittscher.

Miller will be coming to EPS from Wheeler Central where she has been employed by the school district for the past two years in a similar capacity.

That was just one of a number of items acted upon by the board during a meeting which lasted just short of one hour.

Other action items included:

• Purchase of a new Wolfpack wrestling mat. The board approved the expenditure of $5,428 for the new mat from Dollamur Sport Surfaces.

